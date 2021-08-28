How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills Week 3 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 28, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Bills face the Green Bay Packers from New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. The game is airing exclusively on WGBA, WTMJ and WIVB, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

In Buffalo the game is streaming on WIVB, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on WTMJ, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

Green Bay WTMJ (NBC/4 - Milwaukee)

KTVI (FOX/2 - St. Louis)

WKOW (ABC/27 - Madison)

WAOW (ABC/9 - Wausau WI)

WQOW (ABC/18 - Eau Claire WI)

WXOW (ABC/19 - La Crosse WI)

KQDS (FOX/21 - Duluth MN)

WHBF (CBS/4 - Quad Cities)

KWWL (NBC/7 - Waterloo IA)

KCCI (CBS/8 - Des Moines IA)

WMBD (CBS/31 - Peoria IL)

KRDK (BEK/4 - Fargo ND)

KNDB (BEK/26 - Bismarck ND)

KNDM (BEK/24 - Minot ND)

KDLT (NBC/5 - Sioux Falls SD)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha)

KYUR (CW/13.2 - Anchorage AK)

KATN (CW/2.2 - Fairbanks AK)

KJUD (CW/11.2 - Juneau AK) Buffalo WROC (CBS/8 - Rochester)

WPNY (My/11 - Utica)

WETM (18.2 - Elmira)

WXXA (FOX/23 - Albany)

WWTI (CW/50.2 - Watertown NY)

WBGH (NBC/5 - Binghamton NY)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.