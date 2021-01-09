How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Buffalo Bills face the Indianapolis Colts from New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

The weekend begins with three games played on Saturday, and an additional three on Sunday. But first is this matchup between the Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills.

The Bills come in favored in young stud QB Josh Allen and monster receiver Stefon Diggs. For Indianapolis, they have 39-year-old veteran Philip Rivers behind center. But, It’s RB Jonathan Taylor who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 10 TDs this season.

