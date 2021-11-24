How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Boston, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo takes on Boston on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (9-6-0, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +183, Bruins -225; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into the matchup against Boston as losers of three in a row.

The Sabres are 2-2-1 against Atlantic teams. Buffalo is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Victor Olofsson averaging 0.6.

The Bruins are 5-2-0 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Brad Marchand with eight.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Boston won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 13 total points for the Sabres, eight goals and five assists. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 20 points, scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists. Patrice Bergeron has six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).