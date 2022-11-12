How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Boston, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Sabres play the Bruins following Thompson's 2-goal showing

Boston Bruins (12-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-7-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins after Tage Thompson’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Sabres’ 7-4 loss.

Buffalo is 2-3-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-7-0 overall. The Sabres have gone 7-4-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Boston has gone 12-2-0 overall with a 2-2-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have gone 11-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson has scored 10 goals with eight assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has scored nine goals with 12 assists for the Bruins. Hampus Lindholm has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Bruins: Jeremy Swayman: out (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).