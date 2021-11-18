How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames

When: Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Calgary takes on Buffalo for non-conference battle

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (8-3-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-6-2, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +145, Flames -174; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Calgary square off in a non-conference matchup.

The Sabres are 5-2-1 on their home ice. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Victor Olofsson with 0.5.

The Flames are 6-2-2 on the road. Calgary is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.0 assists.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with 10 points, scoring four goals and collecting six assists. Jeff Skinner has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-11 in 16 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Flames: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Flames: None listed.