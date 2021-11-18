 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Calgary takes on Buffalo for non-conference battle

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (8-3-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-6-2, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +145, Flames -174; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Calgary square off in a non-conference matchup.

The Sabres are 5-2-1 on their home ice. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Victor Olofsson with 0.5.

The Flames are 6-2-2 on the road. Calgary is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.0 assists.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with 10 points, scoring four goals and collecting six assists. Jeff Skinner has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-11 in 16 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Flames: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Flames: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.