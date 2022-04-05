How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Buffalo, Carolina, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Buffalo or Carolina, you can also stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Metropolitan leader Carolina and Buffalo meet

Carolina Hurricanes (45-16-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-34-11, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes face Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres are 11-19-10 in conference play. Buffalo is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Hurricanes are 24-11-6 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Dec. 4, Carolina won 6-2. Teuvo Teravainen scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 54 points, scoring 31 goals and collecting 23 assists. Jeff Skinner has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-27 in 51 games this season. Teravainen has 10 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (lower-body), Ethan Bear: day to day (lower-body).