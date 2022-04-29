How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Chicago, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo hosts Chicago after shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (28-42-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-39-11, fifth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -130, Blackhawks +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 in a shootout.

The Sabres are 16-18-6 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 21.5% of chances.

The Blackhawks are 14-21-5 on the road. Chicago has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 19.3% of chances.

In their last meeting on March 28, Buffalo won 6-5. Victor Olofsson scored a team-high two goals for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 67 total points for the Sabres, 37 goals and 30 assists. Olofsson has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Collin Delia leads the Blackhawks with a plus-zero in seven games this season. Patrick Kane has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Cody Eakin: out (illness).

Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: out for season (shoulder).