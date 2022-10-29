How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Chicago, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo and Chicago face off in out-of-conference matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-3-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres play the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.

Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 17-18-6 record at home last season. The Sabres scored 47 power-play goals last season on 222 chances for a 21.2% success rate.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in road games last season. The Blackhawks scored 47 power-play goals last season on 245 chances for a 19.2% success rate.

INJURIES: Sabres: Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).