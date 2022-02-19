How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Denver, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Colorado visits Buffalo following shutout win

Colorado Avalanche (35-9-4, first in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-25-8, seventh in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Buffalo after the Avalanche shut out Vegas 2-0. Darcy Kuemper earned the victory in the net for Colorado after recording 29 saves.

The Sabres are 8-13-4 at home. Buffalo has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 76.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Avalanche are 14-6-2 in road games. Colorado leads the Western Conference with 42 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 11.

In their last meeting on Jan. 30, Colorado won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 34 points, scoring 20 goals and collecting 14 assists. Alex Tuch has 12 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 25 goals and has 56 points. Gabriel Landeskog has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).