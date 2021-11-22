How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Columbus, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo plays Columbus in conference battle

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -100, Blue Jackets -120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus heads to Buffalo in Eastern Conference action.

The Sabres are 3-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Buffalo is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 4.6 assists per game, led by Victor Olofsson averaging 0.6.

The Blue Jackets are 3-5-0 against conference opponents. Columbus ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.9.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with six goals and has 11 points. Rasmus Asplund has 6 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals and has 11 points. Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Colin Miller: day to day (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.