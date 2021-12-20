How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on December 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Columbus, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo hosts Columbus, aims to break home slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Columbus looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Sabres are 4-9-5 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent opportunities.

The Blue Jackets are 2-5-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Columbus won 7-4. Jack Roslovic scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals, adding eight assists and recording 18 points. Kyle Okposo has 8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 23 points, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists. Max Domi has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.