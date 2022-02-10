How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Columbus, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Columbus faces Buffalo, seeks 4th straight road win

Columbus Blue Jackets (21-22-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-24-7, seventh in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hits the road against Buffalo trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Sabres are 6-14-7 against conference opponents. Buffalo has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 75.2% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 10-14-0 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus is sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Columbus won 7-4. Jack Roslovic recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 30 total points for the Sabres, 14 goals and 16 assists. Alex Tuch has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Boone Jenner has 32 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Rasmus Asplund: out (health and safety protocols).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).