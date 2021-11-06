How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Detroit, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo takes on Detroit on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1, fourth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -117, Red Wings -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into the matchup with Detroit as losers of three games in a row.

Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 8-16-4 at home. The Sabres were called for 157 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall and 7-16-5 on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Red Wings allowed 2.9 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sabres: Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (personal), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (personal).