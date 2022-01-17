How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Detroit, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo hosts Detroit, looks to stop home slide

Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Detroit looking to end its seven-game home slide.

The Sabres are 3-6-3 against division opponents. Buffalo averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Alex Tuch leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Red Wings are 5-5-2 against the rest of their division. Detroit ranks 19th in the Eastern Conference with 28.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 13 goals and has 21 points. Tage Thompson has 7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 18 goals and has 31 points. Dylan Larkin has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Peyton Krebs: out (health and safety protocols), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: out (lower body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body).

Red Wings: None listed.