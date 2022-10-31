 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on October 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Detroit, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit Extra and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime.

Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres gave up 3.5 goals per game while scoring 2.8 last season.

Detroit went 8-15-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-40-10 record overall last season. The Red Wings scored 227 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.8 per game on 29.4 shots per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

