How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Oilers visit the Sabres after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (10-2-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +149, Oilers -176; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers’ 5-3 victory against the Bruins.

The Sabres have gone 4-1-1 in home games. Buffalo has scored 35 goals and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Victor Olofsson leads the team with five.

The Oilers are 4-1-0 on the road. Edmonton averages 11.4 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.2 goals and 7.2 assists per game.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with a plus-four in 12 games this season. Olofsson has four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 12 goals and has 26 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 14 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Oilers: Zack Kassian: day to day (lower-body).