How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Miami, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Huberdeau and Florida take on Buffalo

Florida Panthers (37-13-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-31-8, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +226, Panthers -279; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida hit the ice against Buffalo. He currently ranks third in the in the league with 76 points, scoring 18 goals and totaling 58 assists.

The Sabres are 6-9-4 against the rest of their division. Buffalo is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Panthers are 22-6-3 in Eastern Conference play. Florida averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 73 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, Florida won 7-4. Aaron Ekblad scored a team-high two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 29 assists and has 37 points this season. Dylan Cozens has seven assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Huberdeau has 76 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Panthers. Mason Marchment has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Alex Tuch: day to day (undisclsoed), Henri Jokiharju: out (lower body).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).