How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Miami, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Florida visits Buffalo following overtime victory

Florida Panthers (47-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +227, Panthers -280; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Florida after the Panthers knocked off New Jersey 7-6 in overtime.

The Sabres have gone 7-10-4 against division opponents. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.

The Panthers are 29-7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Florida averages 11.1 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 4.1 goals and 7.0 assists per game.

In their last meeting on March 7, Florida won 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dahlin leads the Sabres with 34 assists and has 43 points this season. Tage Thompson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 33 goals and has 70 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (undisclosed).