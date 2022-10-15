How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Miami, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres’ 4-1 win.

Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Sabres scored 47 power-play goals last season on 222 total chances (2.7 chances per game).

Florida went 58-18-6 overall and 19-9-2 in division games a season ago. The Panthers committed 4.1 penalties per game and served 10.1 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Sabres: Riley Sheahan: out (muscular).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Matt Kiersted: day to day (lower body), Zac Dalpe: out (undisclosed).