How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Los Angeles, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Arvidsson's 3-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (30-19-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Buffalo Sabres after Viktor Arvidsson scored three goals in the Kings’ 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The Sabres are 9-14-4 at home. Buffalo ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 29.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Kings are 16-7-5 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 35.5 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last matchup on Oct. 31, Los Angeles won 3-2. Anze Kopitar recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 42 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 19 assists. Jeff Skinner has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Kopitar has 51 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Kings. Arvidsson has 11 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju: out (lower body).

Kings: None listed.