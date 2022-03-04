How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North Plus, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Minneapolis, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Minnesota visits Buffalo after Hartman's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (32-17-3, third in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-30-8, seventh in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +164, Wild -196; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Buffalo Sabres after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-4 victory over the Flyers.

The Sabres are 8-14-4 on their home ice. Buffalo ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Wild are 16-12-2 on the road. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.2 assists.

Buffalo beat Minnesota 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch leads the Sabres with a plus-three in 23 games this season. Tage Thompson has nine goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Hartman leads the Wild with a plus-25 in 52 games this season. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju: out (lower body).

Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (upper body).