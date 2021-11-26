How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Montreal faces Buffalo, aims to end road losing streak

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (5-14-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-10-2, fifth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -110, Canadiens -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal travels to Buffalo looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Sabres are 2-3-1 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has scored 53 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Tage Thompson leads the team with eight.

The Canadiens are 2-3-1 against opponents in the Atlantic. Montreal averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brendan Gallagher leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Buffalo won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson leads the Sabres with eight goals and has 13 points. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 15 points, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists. Tyler Toffoli has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Brett Kulak: day to day (lower body).