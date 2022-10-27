 Skip to Content
How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup

Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8 goals per game last season while allowing 3.5 per game.

Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 10-13-3 in division play a season ago. The Canadiens scored 34 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 13.7% success rate.

INJURIES: Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Juraj Slafkovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

