How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Rasmus Dahlin leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Predators are 18-13-4 on the road. Nashville has scored 219 goals and is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 37.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, Buffalo won 4-1. Jeff Skinner scored two goals for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 51 total points for the Sabres, 28 goals and 23 assists. Victor Olofsson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Alexandre Carrier leads the Predators with a plus-25 in 62 games this season. Roman Josi has 20 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body).