How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2+ and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2+, which is also available with fuboTV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and New York, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: New Jersey visits Buffalo on 6-game road skid

New Jersey Devils (10-15-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5, fifth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hits the road against Buffalo looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Sabres are 4-9-5 in conference play. Buffalo averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.

The Devils are 7-7-3 against conference opponents. New Jersey averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 43 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, New Jersey won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Okposo has 20 total points for the Sabres, six goals and 14 assists. Dahlin has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-six in 30 games this season. Jack Hughes has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Devils: 1-8-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with an .863 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (health protocols).

Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), P.K. Subban: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Jesper Bratt: day to day (illness), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).