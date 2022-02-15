How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Buffalo and New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and New York, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo hosts New York after Skinner's 4-goal game

New York Islanders (17-19-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (15-24-8, seventh in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the New York Islanders after Jeff Skinner scored four goals in the Sabres’ 5-3 win against the Canadiens.

The Sabres are 7-14-8 in conference games. Buffalo has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 75.4% of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 10-11-2 in conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 30, New York won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skinner leads the Sabres with 34 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 14 assists. Alex Tuch has 13 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Mathew Barzal has 30 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).