How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders

In Buffalo and New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and New York, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: New York visits Buffalo after Nelson's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (35-32-10, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11, fifth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Buffalo Sabres after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders’ 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Sabres are 16-22-10 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Islanders are 22-18-5 in conference matchups. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Feb. 15, Buffalo won 6-3. Victor Olofsson recorded two goals for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 36 goals and has 65 points. Olofsson has five goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 39 total assists and has 53 points. Noah Dobson has six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: day to day (health and safety protocols), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder), Anthony Beauvillier: day to day (upper body).