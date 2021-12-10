How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers

In Buffalo and New York the game is streaming on MSG and MSG+, which are available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the game with a a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and New York, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: New York takes on Buffalo, looks for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (17-5-3, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-14-3, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +148, Rangers -180; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Buffalo aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Sabres are 4-8-3 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo averages just 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the league. Henri Jokiharju leads them averaging 0.4.

The Rangers are 12-2-0 in Eastern Conference play. New York averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

New York took down Buffalo 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals, adding six assists and totaling 16 points. Kyle Okposo has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 17 goals and has 21 points. Artemi Panarin has 11 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.1 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: day to day (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.