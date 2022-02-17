 Skip to Content
How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo hosts Ottawa after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (17-25-4, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-24-8, seventh in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Buffalo after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 6-3 win against the Islanders.

The Sabres are 8-14-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Buffalo has allowed 32 power-play goals, killing 75.8% of opponent opportunities.

The Senators are 4-7-0 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

Ottawa defeated Buffalo 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 25. Tyler Ennis scored three goals for the Senators in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 34 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 14 assists. Alex Tuch has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Tkachuk has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed).

