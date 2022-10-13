 Skip to Content
How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Sabres host the Senators to begin 2022 season

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 11-12-3 in division games a season ago. The Senators had a -40 goal differential last season, scoring 224 goals while giving up 264.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Senators: Shane Pinto: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body).

Senators Season Preview

