How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Flyers face the Sabres on 10-game skid

Philadelphia Flyers (13-19-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-21-7, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to end its 10-game losing streak when the Flyers take on Buffalo.

The Sabres are 5-13-7 in conference matchups. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.

The Flyers are 3-8-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia is 29th in the Eastern Conference with 30.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 14 goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 24 points. Alex Tuch has three goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Claude Giroux has 31 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Flyers. Cam Atkinson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Flyers: 0-7-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Kyle Okposo: out (upper body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (lower body).

Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (knee), Kevin Hayes: out (upper body).