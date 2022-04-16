How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Philadelphia, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo.

The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Flyers are 9-27-8 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 4.2 assists per game. Travis Konecny leads the team with 32 total assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Buffalo won 6-3. Tage Thompson scored a team-high two goals for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson leads the Sabres with 33 goals and has 60 points. Victor Olofsson has six goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Travis Sanheim leads the Flyers with a plus-six in 72 games this season. James van Riemsdyk has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Flyers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed).

Flyers: Cam York: day to day (lower-body), Patrick Brown: day to day (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: day to day (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: day to day (lower-body).