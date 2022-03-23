 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Sabres host the Penguins after overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (39-16-9, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-33-8, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +181, Penguins -222; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Buffalo after the Sabres knocked off Vancouver 3-2 in overtime.

The Sabres are 10-18-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Buffalo averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. John Hayden leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Penguins are 23-10-4 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

Pittsburgh took down Buffalo 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch leads the Sabres with a plus-five in 31 games this season. Tage Thompson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Sidney Crosby has 64 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: John Hayden: out (covid-19).

Penguins: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.