How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

When: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, this Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won't be available on ESPN+ since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Sabres host the Penguins after overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (39-16-9, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-33-8, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +181, Penguins -222; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Buffalo after the Sabres knocked off Vancouver 3-2 in overtime.

The Sabres are 10-18-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Buffalo averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. John Hayden leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Penguins are 23-10-4 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

Pittsburgh took down Buffalo 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch leads the Sabres with a plus-five in 31 games this season. Tage Thompson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Sidney Crosby has 64 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: John Hayden: out (covid-19).

Penguins: None listed.