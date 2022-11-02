How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Buffalo and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Pittsburgh, the game is only available to stream on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sabres vs. Penguins Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games a season ago. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 in road games a season ago. The Penguins averaged 3.3 goals on 34.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jeff Carter: day to day (lower-body), Kris Letang: day to day (illness).