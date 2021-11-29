How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Seattle, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Kraken visit the Sabres after Eberle's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken (7-13-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-10-3, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +125, Kraken -149; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Seattle after Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the Kraken’s 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The Sabres are 6-5-1 at home. Buffalo has scored 59 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Tage Thompson leads the team with 10.

The Kraken have gone 2-7-1 away from home. Seattle is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Eberle with 11.

Seattle defeated Buffalo 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 4. Eberle scored three goals for the Kraken in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals and has 15 points. Kyle Okposo has 7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Eberle leads the Kraken with 11 goals and has 16 points. Jaden Schwartz has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Kraken: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (undisclosed).