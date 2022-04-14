How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and St. Louis, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Blues face the Sabres on 6-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (43-20-10, third in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-37-11, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into a matchup against Buffalo as winners of six straight games.

The Sabres have gone 14-17-6 in home games. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.

The Blues are 18-11-6 on the road. St. Louis has scored 266 goals and is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 28.

St. Louis took down Buffalo 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 25. Jordan Kyrou scored two goals for the Blues in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dahlin leads the Sabres with 36 assists and has 46 points this season. Victor Olofsson has six goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 28 goals and has 67 points. Robert Thomas has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Blues: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.9 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Logan Brown: day to day (illness).