How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Tampa, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Lightning visit the Sabres after Point's 2-goal performance

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Buffalo is 3-6-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-9-0 overall. The Sabres are 1-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 against the Atlantic Division and 9-6-1 overall. The Lightning have a 5-3-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Point led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 13 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-8-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jacob Bryson: out (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Rasmus Asplund: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).