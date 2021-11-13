How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Maple Leafs visit the Sabres following overtime win

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-5-2, fifth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +158, Maple Leafs -189; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Toronto after the Maple Leafs beat Calgary 2-1 in overtime.

The Sabres are 2-2-2 in conference games. Buffalo is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 5-1-0 against the rest of their division. Toronto leads the NHL recording 34.7 shots per game while averaging 2.5 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with six assists and has 10 points this season. Victor Olofsson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 10 total assists and has 13 points. Auston Matthews has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.