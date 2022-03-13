How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Buffalo and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Sabres to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (37-16-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-32-8, seventh in the Atlantic)

Hamilton; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto square off against Buffalo. He currently ranks fifth in the in the NHL with 76 points, scoring 44 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Sabres are 6-10-4 against Atlantic teams. Buffalo ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 20-8-2 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference recording 10.2 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.5 assists.

In their last matchup on March 2, Buffalo won 5-1. Dylan Cozens recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 23 goals and has 42 points. Kyle Okposo has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 76 points, scoring 44 goals and adding 32 assists. Mitch Marner has 17 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 4.3 goals per game with an .855 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Casey Fitzgerald: day to day (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Rasmus Asplund: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Jack Campbell: out (rib).