Where to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on February 21, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN+ and Hulu

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Hulu

In Buffalo and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live in the US, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Atlantic Division opponents meet when Sabres host the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (34-15-8, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (28-22-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Buffalo has a 28-22-4 record overall and a 6-8-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have a 28-7-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Toronto is 34-15-8 overall with an 8-5-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs are 15-4-4 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 36 goals and 35 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 20 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Rasmus Sandin: day to day (undisclosed).