How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Buffalo, Vegas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

In Jack Eichel’s first game back in Buffalo (18-31-8) against his former team, following an unceremonious split, the Vegas Golden Knights (32-21-4) will try to get the win for their new teammate, and stay in the mix for a playoff spot in a hotly contested Western Conference race.

If you live outside of Buffalo and Vegas, you can also stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo takes on non-conference foe Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (32-22-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-32-8, seventh in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Vegas will play in a non-conference matchup.

The Sabres are 9-16-4 at home. Buffalo ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Golden Knights are 16-9-1 in road games. Vegas is seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.2 assists.

In their last matchup on Feb. 1, Vegas won 5-2. Jonathan Marchessault recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 23 goals and has 42 points. Kyle Okposo has five goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 28 total assists and has 42 points. Marchessault has four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: None listed.