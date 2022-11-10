How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres have scored 49 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank third in the league.

Vegas has a 7-1-0 record on the road and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 6-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Sabres won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has seven goals and eight assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has scored seven goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Alex Pietrangelo has 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).