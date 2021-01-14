How to Watch Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington (in Washington) and MSG (in Buffalo), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals
- When: Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Washington (D.C.) and MSG (Buffalo)
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Both teams come in with high expectations after under performing last season. The Sabres got the big fish in the off-season signing former MVP Taylor Hall to a 1-year deal – to paid up with Jack Eichel.
The Capitals are coming into the season with questions in goal after Braden Holtby left in the offseason. They did bring in a name face of their own with Zdeno Chara – along with the return of Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
