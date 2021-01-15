How to Watch Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals
- When: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Washington and MSG
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Washington
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|MSG
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-