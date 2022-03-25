How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Washington, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Washington plays Buffalo, looks for 4th straight road win

Washington Capitals (35-20-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (23-33-8, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Buffalo aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Sabres are 11-18-8 in conference games. Buffalo is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Capitals are 13-5-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.7.

Washington beat Buffalo 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 27 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 48 points. Kyle Okposo has four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 40 goals and has 76 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Capitals: Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), T.J. Oshie: day to day (lower body), Nic Dowd: day to day (upper-body).