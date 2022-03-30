How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Sabres face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks.

The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the league. Rasmus Dahlin leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Jets have gone 13-12-8 away from home. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 41.

Buffalo took down Winnipeg 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 14. Dahlin scored two goals for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 28 goals, adding 23 assists and recording 51 points. Olofsson has five goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Brenden Dillon leads the Jets with a plus-16 in 64 games this season. Connor has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Jets: None listed.