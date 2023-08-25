How to Watch Buford vs. Mallard Creek High School Football Game Live Without Cable

It’s a cross-state rivalry for the ages! Well, that may be exaggerating a bit, but what’s high school football without a little exaggeration? The Mallard Creek Mavericks of Charlotte, NC will face the Buford Wolves of Buford High School (Gwinnett, GA) on NFHS Network on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Top national QB prospect Dylan Raiola will lead the Wolves this season, but will they take down the Mavericks? Find out with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday. Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Location: Mavericks Football Stadium | 3825 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, Mecklenburg County N.C.

TV: NFHS Network.

NFHS Network. Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

The Mallard Creek Mavericks have quite a legacy to live up to in 2023. The team has notched fourteen straight winning seasons and has taken home the North Carolina state title in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Current Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was once a Maverick, but the squad will look to lean on its offense this year as it tries to reload with defensive talent.

New faces on defense won’t help the team against Buford Wolves, which hails from Gwinnett, Ga. (Gwinnett County). The Wolves downed their Week 1 opponent, St. Frances Academy by a score of 18-0 behind the arm of quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola has already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for college ball, but he’s still got to concentrate on this season first!

As the Buford vs. Mallard Creek game will be exclusively available on NFHS Network, no. NFHS Network does not offer customers a free trial.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

