How to Watch Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, And More
LaLiga doesn’t have the only classic matchup in town. Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker pits longtime rivals FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund against one another for a shot at a top-3 spot in the league on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Lately, though, Der Klassiker hasn’t been much of a rivalry as Bayern has won the past seven matchups and looks to make it eight in a row this weekend. Watch this epic European matchup with a Subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch Der Klassiker: FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund
- When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: ESPN+
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.
About Der Klassiker
Bayern and Dortmund first met all the way back in 1965, but the rivalry didn’t intensify until the mid-90s when Dortmund started winning league titles and competing with Bayern for the top spot. Since then, it’s been mostly back and forth between the two, but recent history favors Bayern. In the past 20 contests, the series is 14-3-3 in favor of Bayern.
The books agree with recent history, as Bayern is a -165 moneyline favorite to win outright on Saturday. Dortmund moneyline and a draw are equal odds at +340.
Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English) and Ricardo Ortiz and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn., with pitch-side reporting and analysis from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund by Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt alongside analyst and Germany’s U20 coach Hannes Wolf.
Can You Stream Der Klassiker For Free?
No, not at present. Der Klassiker is an ESPN+ exclusive, and ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial to new or existing customers.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Der Klassiker on ESPN+?
ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.