How to Watch Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, And More

LaLiga doesn’t have the only classic matchup in town. Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker pits longtime rivals FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund against one another for a shot at a top-3 spot in the league on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Lately, though, Der Klassiker hasn’t been much of a rivalry as Bayern has won the past seven matchups and looks to make it eight in a row this weekend. Watch this epic European matchup with a Subscription to ESPN+.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: ESPN+

About Der Klassiker

Bayern and Dortmund first met all the way back in 1965, but the rivalry didn’t intensify until the mid-90s when Dortmund started winning league titles and competing with Bayern for the top spot. Since then, it’s been mostly back and forth between the two, but recent history favors Bayern. In the past 20 contests, the series is 14-3-3 in favor of Bayern.

The books agree with recent history, as Bayern is a -165 moneyline favorite to win outright on Saturday. Dortmund moneyline and a draw are equal odds at +340.

Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English) and Ricardo Ortiz and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn., with pitch-side reporting and analysis from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund by Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt alongside analyst and Germany’s U20 coach Hannes Wolf.

