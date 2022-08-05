How to Watch Bundesliga 2022 Matchday 1 Live Without Cable

Bundesliga is the top-flight soccer league in Germany, and its 2022-23 season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET, continuing through the weekend on ESPN+. The season, which is the league’s 60th, will feature Bayern Munich seeking to continue its long streak of championships. You can watch most of the matches of the first weekend, and the entire season live with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch the 2022-23 Bundesliga Matchday 1

About 2022-23 Bundesliga Matchday 1

Bundesliga consists of 18 clubs, all of which will be in action the first weekend of the season. It begins Friday, Aug. 5, at 2:30 p.m. ET with a matchup between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München. While the match itself is streaming on ESPN+, the pregame show will also stream on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

One game on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, will air on ABC and ESPN Deportes in addition to streaming on ESPN+, with the rest of the opening weekend slate exclusive to ESPN+.

2022-23 Bundesliga Matchday 1 Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Channel Friday, Aug. 5 2:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs.FC Bayern München ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 6 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 6 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 6 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 6 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Hertha BSC ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 6 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ Saturday, August 6 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sunday, Aug. 7 9:20 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sunday, Aug. 7 11:20 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. FC Schalke 04 ESPN+

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022-23 Bundesliga Matchday 1 on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Live TV Streaming Option