How to Watch Bundesliga 2022 Matchday 1 Live Without Cable
Bundesliga is the top-flight soccer league in Germany, and its 2022-23 season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET, continuing through the weekend on ESPN+. The season, which is the league’s 60th, will feature Bayern Munich seeking to continue its long streak of championships. You can watch most of the matches of the first weekend, and the entire season live with a Subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch the 2022-23 Bundesliga Matchday 1
- When: Beginning Friday, August 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN+, ABC and ESPN Deportes
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+
About 2022-23 Bundesliga Matchday 1
Bundesliga consists of 18 clubs, all of which will be in action the first weekend of the season. It begins Friday, Aug. 5, at 2:30 p.m. ET with a matchup between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München. While the match itself is streaming on ESPN+, the pregame show will also stream on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
One game on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, will air on ABC and ESPN Deportes in addition to streaming on ESPN+, with the rest of the opening weekend slate exclusive to ESPN+.
2022-23 Bundesliga Matchday 1 Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Channel
|Friday, Aug. 5
|2:30 p.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs.FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Hertha BSC
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|Saturday, August 6
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sunday, Aug. 7
|9:20 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Aug. 7
|11:20 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. FC Schalke 04
|ESPN+
What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022-23 Bundesliga Matchday 1 on ESPN+?
ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
