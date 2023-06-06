How to Watch ‘Burden of Proof’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
True crime fanatics will be thrilled to learn that Max is bringing viewers another captivating series. "Burden of Proof" examines the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl in 1987. Years later, her brother began to question the situation, eager for answers and willing to risk it all to find the truth. All four episodes in this fascinating miniseries are available to stream on-demand on Tuesday, June 6.
About ‘Burden of Proof’ Premiere
In 1987, 15-year-old Jennifer Pandos disappeared from her parents’ home in the middle of the night. Her parents, Margie and Ron Pandos, maintained that she had run away. However, her brother, Stephen, wondered whether his family had shared the truth or if something else had happened to the teenage girl. Because of these doubts, which he had decades after her disappearance, he started looking into this situation.
“Burden of Proof” was filmed over seven years as Stephen had the case reopened and dug into it, continuing to ask questions. He put his relationship with his parents on the line because he believed they could be to blame for Jennifer’s disappearance. The miniseries will reveal what Stephen discovered throughout this new investigation and whether he got the answers he was seeking.
Throughout the four episodes, friends, family members, and experts offer commentary and share their personal recounts. Jennifer’s parents, Ron and Margie, also appear in the series.
Can you watch ‘Burden of Proof’ Premiere for free?
DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Burden of Proof on DIRECTV STREAM.
Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Burden of Proof’ Premiere on Max.
‘Burden of Proof’ Premiere Schedule
All four episodes are available to stream on-demand on Max beginning on Tuesday, June 6.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Burden of Proof’ Premiere?
You can watch Burden of Proof on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Burden of Proof’ Premiere Trailer
-
Burden of ProofJune 6, 2023
After his sister disappears, a brother is determined to find the truth no matter the cost.
-
